Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter

The building of Poland's Supreme Court has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court said on Twitter on Tuesday, the day its Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.

"As a result of information obtained by e-mail that an explosive had been placed in the Supreme Court building, the First President of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building," the court said.

