Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - Twitter

Poland's Supreme Court evacuated due to bomb threat - TwitterReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:01 IST
The building of Poland's Supreme Court has been evacuated due to a bomb threat, the court said on Twitter on Tuesday, the day its Civil Chamber is due to issue highly anticipated guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.
"As a result of information obtained by e-mail that an explosive had been placed in the Supreme Court building, the First President of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building," the court said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
