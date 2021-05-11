Left Menu

Arab League chief condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:08 IST
Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip which killed at least 20 people were "indiscriminate and irresponsible," Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Tuesday.

He said that Israel was responsible for a "dangerous escalation" in Jerusalem, and called on the international community to act immediately to stop the violence.

