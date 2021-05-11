Poland's Supreme Court says security checks to last until at least 1030 GMT

Poland's Supreme Court says security checks to last until at least 1030 GMTReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:15 IST
Security checks at Poland's Supreme Court will last until at least 1030 GMT, the court said on Twitter, after it received a bomb threat.
The Supreme Court is due to issue guidelines on Swiss franc mortgages on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
