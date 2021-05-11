Left Menu

Poland's Supreme Court says security checks to last until at least 1030 GMT

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:15 IST
Poland's Supreme Court says security checks to last until at least 1030 GMT
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Security checks at Poland's Supreme Court will last until at least 1030 GMT, the court said on Twitter, after it received a bomb threat.

The Supreme Court is due to issue guidelines on Swiss franc mortgages on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-New German climate targets due on Wednesday

The German cabinet is due to agree on tighter sector targets for carbon emission curbs on Wednesday and probably bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation currently set at 2038. A draft law, seen by Reuters httpswww.reuters.comb...

There's enough depth in squad: Parthiv feels India has 'covered all bases' ahead of WTC final

Former India wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel lavished praise on the recently picked squad for the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand, slated to be played in June. The BCCI has named a 20-member squad two subject to fi...

29 new COVID cases at IIT Jodhpur

Twenty-nine people, including 25 students, tested positive for COVID-19 at IIT Jodhpur, taking the total number of coronavirus cases at the campus to 225, authorities said.The report for the new 29 cases at the institute came out on Monday ...

Active COVID cases down by over 30,000 in 24 hours first time in 61 days: Health ministry

The total active COVID-19 cases in the country dipped to 37,15,221 on Tuesday with a net decline of 30,016 cases being recorded in a span of 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.The total reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021