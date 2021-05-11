Left Menu

Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students

Twelve more children and four adults were hospitalised in the attack, Minnikhanov said.Russias state RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier that a total of 11 people had been killed in the Kazan school shooting, citing local emergency officials. Other accomplices havent been established, an investigation is underway, Minnikhanov said after visiting the school Tuesday.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:45 IST
Russian governor: School shooting in Kazan kills 7 students

A school shooting erupted Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing seven students and leaving 16 other people hospitalised with wounds, a Russian governor reported.

Rustam Minnikhanov, governor of the Tatarstan republic which has Kazan as its capital, said Tuesday that four male and three female eighth-grade students have died in the shooting. Twelve more children and four adults were hospitalised in the attack, Minnikhanov said.

Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported earlier that a total of 11 people had been killed in the Kazan school shooting, citing local emergency officials. There was no way to immediately reconcile the differing death tolls.

Authorities said additional security measures were put into place in all schools in Kazan, a city roughly 700 kilometres (430 miles) east of Moscow.

“The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven't been established, an investigation is underway,'' Minnikhanov said after visiting the school Tuesday. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident. Footage of the school building Tuesday showed dozens of ambulances lined up in front of the entrance. While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-'I have no more tears': A Latin American pandemic tragedy

Hellen aez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The Peruvian 28-year-old mother has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck last year uncles, cousins, a grandfather. Now her dad is fighting for his life.On a...

UK boosts adult education in post-COVID legislative programme

The British government plans to expand student loan programmes to give all adults access to four years of university or job training throughout their lifetimes as part of a legislative programme designed to help the UK recover from the COVI...

Time for change: Queen sets out UK Johnson's post-pandemic agenda

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle inequality and level up the country on Tuesday with a post-pandemic raft of laws presented by Queen Elizabeth to parliament. In a ceremony stripped back because of the COVID-19 pandemi...

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt note for sister Rangoli wishing her 10th wedding anniversary

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media, on Tuesday shared a throwback picture of her sister Rangoli Chandel and her husband, wishing them on their 10th wedding anniversary. Kangana took to her Instagram story an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021