UGC Chairman writes to VC of Universities, urges to stand united in fight against COVID-19

By Amit Kumar University Grant Commission (UGC) Chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Vice Chancellors and Principals of the Higher Educational Institutions on COVID 19 initiatives and urged them to stand united in fight against COVID -19 Pandemic.

He said to overcome this crisis, all the stakeholders of Higher Education Institutions (HEI's) such as students, teachers, staff, officers and others, including their family members, need to work collectively by addressing the numerous challenges in terms of physical and mental health, safety, and overall well-being. Prof D P Singh stated in letter, "I urge upon the Vice Chancellors of all the Universities and Principals of all the colleges to continue their concerted efforts and reinforce their support to students, teachers, staff, officers, and other stakeholders to keep the people in good health, safe and informed during these difficult times."

He said that we must come forward and stand firmly united against COVID-19 pandemic with a strong sense of responsibility and collectively help the people in distress. "These challenging times demand that we remain sensitive to the problems and needs of our stakeholders, and extend our best possible support and help to overcome such unprecedented situation. As Heads of the Institutions, all of you have even greater responsibility to work collectively in the larger interest of all concerned for their health and safety and keeping the campus safe," the letter reads.

Prof D P Singh further stated that UGC has been issuing advisories and guidelines for COVID appropriate behaviour and management of institutional activities by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) /Protocols/Guidelines prescribed by the Government from time to time. "I am confident that the HEls must be taking appropriate measures and welfare activities accordingly," he added. The Chairman further added a list of measures that the higher education authorities need to undertake "for a better tomorrow". The list includes constituting COVID Task Force and help lines promoting COVID-19 appropriate behaviour including sanitization, wearing mask, washing hands, arranging for counsellors and mentors for mental health, encouraging stakeholders to participate in vaccination, etc. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)