TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

PTI | Chinsurah | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:47 IST
Reprsentative image Image Credit: ANI

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.

Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, but the doctors there referred him to a clinical establishment in Kolkata, he said.

BJP sources claimed the incident was a fallout of factional feud within the ruling party.

Denying the charge, TMC MLA and former minister Tapan Dasgupta said, ''Saffron party workers carried out the attack, aided by a group of traitors within the Trinamool who have been exposed after the just-concluded assembly elections''.

Several TMC activists hit the streets in Bansberia during the day in protest against the incident.

A police picket has been set up at the site of the incident, the officer said, adding that a probe was underway and miscreants would be nabbed soon.

