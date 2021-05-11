Left Menu

Seven children killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting - regional head

Earlier, Russian news agencies, citing a health ministry source, said 11 people had died. Footage posted on social media showed a young man being pinned to the ground outside the school building by a police officer.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:52 IST
Seven children killed, many wounded in Russian school shooting - regional head

Seven school children were killed on Tuesday and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan, the head of the region said. Two children could be seen leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 to escape as gunshots rang out, in a video filmed by an onlooker that was circulated by Russia's RIA news agency.

Calling the attack a big tragedy for the whole country, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the wider Tatarstan region, said there was no evidence that anyone else had been involved. "We have lost seven children...four boys and three girls. And 16 people, 12 children and four adults, are in hospital," Minnikhanov told state TV.

"The terrorist has been arrested. He's a 19-year-old who was officially registered as a gun owner." It was possible the toll would rise. Earlier, Russian news agencies, citing a health ministry source, said 11 people had died.

Footage posted on social media showed a young man being pinned to the ground outside the school building by a police officer. Other footage showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. Kazan is the capital of the Muslim-majority region of Tatarstan and located around 450 miles (725 km) east of Moscow.

School shootings are rare in Russia. One of the last major shootings of its kind took place in Russian-annexed Crimea in 2018 when a student at a college killed 19 people before turning his gun on himself. (Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by John Stonestreet and Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU opens new front in AstraZeneca legal fight that may lead to fines

The European Union launched a new lawsuit against AstraZeneca on Tuesday that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The lawsuit is the EUs second against...

China's population grows at slowest pace to 1.412 bn, may begin to decline by next year: Census

Chinas population grew at its slowest pace to reach 1.41178 billion, keeping its status as the worlds most populous country amid official projections that the numbers may decline from next year, leading to labor shortages and a fall in cons...

FEATURE-'I have no more tears': A Latin American pandemic tragedy

Hellen aez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The Peruvian 28-year-old mother has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck last year uncles, cousins, a grandfather. Now her dad is fighting for his life.On a...

UK boosts adult education in post-COVID legislative programme

The British government plans to expand student loan programmes to give all adults access to four years of university or job training throughout their lifetimes as part of a legislative programme designed to help the UK recover from the COVI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021