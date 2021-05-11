Left Menu

Lightning kills teenager in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A 14-year-old boy was killed and four others injured on Tuesday when they were struck by lightning in a remote village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The lightning hit a mud-house in Raslitakran village in Basantgarh around 2.30 am, resulting in on-the-spot death of Joginder Kumar and minor injuries to four other inhabitants, a police official said.

He said some clothes and other items were also burnt by the lightning.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said.

