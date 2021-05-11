Exceptional courage, inspiring leadership made her true symbol of woman empowerment: Kerala Governor condoles Gouri Amma's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the first Revenue Minister of the state and JSS leader KR Gouri Amma who passed away on Tuesday at a hospital here where she was admitted due to age-related ailments. She was 102. The Kerala Governor said that Gouri's exceptional courage and inspiring leadership made her a true symbol of woman empowerment.

Expressing his condolences, the Governor in a tweet said, "My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Smt K R Gouri Amma, former minister and veteran political leader. Her exceptional courage and inspiring leadership made her a true symbol of woman empowerment." He stated that Amma's contribution to land reforms and industrial growth in Kerala and her struggles to ensure social justice will always be remembered.

"Smt. KR Gouri Amma's struggles to ensure social justice and her contribution to land reforms and industrial growth in Kerala will always be gratefully remembered. May her soul attain Mukti," said Khan in another tweet. Terming her a 'brave fighter', Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too condoled Gouri's death stating that she dedicated her life to end exploitation, build an egalitarian society. He also said that Gouri made seminal contributions in building the Communist movement.

"Com. K R Gauri was a brave fighter, dedicated her life to end exploitation, build an egalitarian society. She made seminal contributions in building the Communist movement and as an administrator. Let's show respects, by pledging to build a more progressive society. Red Salute!" tweeted the Chief Minister. KR Gouri had recently stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS). She held the post since the formation of the party in 1994.

The party was formed after Gouri was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1994. She served as Revenue Minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government and introduced the revolutionary Land Reforms Bill in 1957. She also was a minister in the communist-led ministries in Kerala in 1957, 1967, 1980 and 1987. She also became the agriculture minister in the Congress-led government from 2001 to 2006. She also played a key role in drafting and presenting the Women's Commission Bill in 1987.

One of the longest-serving politicians in Kerala politics, Gouri entered politics at a young age and during a time when women hardly did so. Born in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district, she actively participated in trade union and peasant movements and was jailed on a number of occasions.

She was elected to the Travancore Council of Legislative Assembly in 1952 and 1954 with an overwhelming majority. After forming the JSS, she joined the United Democratic Front (UDF) and was a minister in AK Antony and Oommen Chandy cabinet. Later, she had left the UDF. (ANI)

