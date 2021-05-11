Left Menu

Exceptional courage, inspiring leadership made her true symbol of woman empowerment: Kerala Governor condoles Gouri Amma's demise

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the first Revenue Minister of the state and JSS leader KR Gouri Amma who passed away on Tuesday at a hospital here where she was admitted due to age-related ailments. She was 102.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:04 IST
Exceptional courage, inspiring leadership made her true symbol of woman empowerment: Kerala Governor condoles Gouri Amma's demise
Kerala Governor, Chief Minister condoled the demise of KR Gouri Amma on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of the first Revenue Minister of the state and JSS leader KR Gouri Amma who passed away on Tuesday at a hospital here where she was admitted due to age-related ailments. She was 102. The Kerala Governor said that Gouri's exceptional courage and inspiring leadership made her a true symbol of woman empowerment.

Expressing his condolences, the Governor in a tweet said, "My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Smt K R Gouri Amma, former minister and veteran political leader. Her exceptional courage and inspiring leadership made her a true symbol of woman empowerment." He stated that Amma's contribution to land reforms and industrial growth in Kerala and her struggles to ensure social justice will always be remembered.

"Smt. KR Gouri Amma's struggles to ensure social justice and her contribution to land reforms and industrial growth in Kerala will always be gratefully remembered. May her soul attain Mukti," said Khan in another tweet. Terming her a 'brave fighter', Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too condoled Gouri's death stating that she dedicated her life to end exploitation, build an egalitarian society. He also said that Gouri made seminal contributions in building the Communist movement.

"Com. K R Gauri was a brave fighter, dedicated her life to end exploitation, build an egalitarian society. She made seminal contributions in building the Communist movement and as an administrator. Let's show respects, by pledging to build a more progressive society. Red Salute!" tweeted the Chief Minister. KR Gouri had recently stepped down from the state general secretary post of the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithi (JSS). She held the post since the formation of the party in 1994.

The party was formed after Gouri was expelled from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1994. She served as Revenue Minister in the first EMS Namboodiripad government and introduced the revolutionary Land Reforms Bill in 1957. She also was a minister in the communist-led ministries in Kerala in 1957, 1967, 1980 and 1987. She also became the agriculture minister in the Congress-led government from 2001 to 2006. She also played a key role in drafting and presenting the Women's Commission Bill in 1987.

One of the longest-serving politicians in Kerala politics, Gouri entered politics at a young age and during a time when women hardly did so. Born in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district, she actively participated in trade union and peasant movements and was jailed on a number of occasions.

She was elected to the Travancore Council of Legislative Assembly in 1952 and 1954 with an overwhelming majority. After forming the JSS, she joined the United Democratic Front (UDF) and was a minister in AK Antony and Oommen Chandy cabinet. Later, she had left the UDF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria president calls snap election for July 11

Bulgarias President Rumen Radev called a snap parliamentary election on Tuesday for July 11 and appointed Stefan Yanev, his close security and defence adviser, as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.The European Unions...

Palantir posts 49% rise in quarterly revenue

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday reported a 49 rise in first-quarter revenue as the U.S. data analytics firm signed more software contracts with businesses and government organizations across the worl...

Former world track chief Diack back in Senegal after release

Disgraced former world athletics head Lamine Diack returned home to Senegal late Monday after a local soccer club paid a bond of just over 600,000 to allow him to leave France.Diack, the president of world athletics from 1999-2015, was conv...

Guj: Doctors warn against cow dung `therapy' to boost immunity

Doctors in Gujarat have warned against a so-called cow-dung therapy, saying smearing of cow dung on the body does not give protection against coronavirus but may cause other infections including mucormycosis.A small group of people has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021