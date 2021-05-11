Left Menu

Security Council denounces attack on peacekeepers in DR Congo

The United Nations Security Council has strongly condemned Sunday’s attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in which one Malawian blue helmet was killed.

UN News | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:16 IST
Security Council denounces attack on peacekeepers in DR Congo

The attack, which took place near the town of Beni in the restive North Kivu province, was reportedly carried out by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) armed group.

In a press statement issued on Monday, Security Council members “condemned in the strongest terms” all attacks and provocations against the UN peacekeeping in the DRC (known by its French acronym, MONUSCO).

They underlined that deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law, and called the Congolese authorities to swiftly investigate this attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The members also “stressed the importance of MONUSCO having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of the UN peacekeepers, pursuant to relevant Security Council resolutions”.

They also reiterated their full support for the stabilizing action of and its contingents and expressed their deep appreciation to the mission’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

Highly volatile region

Roughly the size of western Europe and rich in natural resources, DRC has been plagued by violence and insecurity for years, resulting in widespread poverty and hunger. It has also suffered frequent outbreaks of deadly diseases, including waves of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), now complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The situation in eastern DRC, particularly in the provinces of North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, is highly volatile, with clashes between armed groups over control of territory and natural resources. Civilians have borne the brunt of the conflict, with thousands losing their lives in the last few years.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, one of several armed groups in the region, has been active since the 1990’s. It has carried out several attacks against security forces and MONUSCO, including an attack in December 2017, in which 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers lost their lives and 44 others were wounded.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria president calls snap election for July 11

Bulgarias President Rumen Radev called a snap parliamentary election on Tuesday for July 11 and appointed Stefan Yanev, his close security and defence adviser, as caretaker prime minister until a new government is formed.The European Unions...

Palantir posts 49% rise in quarterly revenue

Tech billionaire Peter Thiel-backed Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday reported a 49 rise in first-quarter revenue as the U.S. data analytics firm signed more software contracts with businesses and government organizations across the worl...

Former world track chief Diack back in Senegal after release

Disgraced former world athletics head Lamine Diack returned home to Senegal late Monday after a local soccer club paid a bond of just over 600,000 to allow him to leave France.Diack, the president of world athletics from 1999-2015, was conv...

Guj: Doctors warn against cow dung `therapy' to boost immunity

Doctors in Gujarat have warned against a so-called cow-dung therapy, saying smearing of cow dung on the body does not give protection against coronavirus but may cause other infections including mucormycosis.A small group of people has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021