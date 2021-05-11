Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expanded

Suez Canal chief says southern stretch to be expandedReuters | Cairo | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:21 IST
The Suez Canal Authority plans to expand and deepen the southern stretch of the waterway where the container ship Ever Given got stuck in March, Chairman Osama Rabie said in a televised address on Tuesday.
Rabie presented the plan at an event attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, where a number of other projects were inaugurated including a museum and a stadium.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Suez Canal Authority
- Egyptian
- Osama Rabie
- Rabie