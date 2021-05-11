MP: Train knocks tiger cub dead

A tiger cub was mowed down on Tuesday by a speeding train in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, a forest official said.

The loco pilot of Kerala Express informed the railway officials about the carcass of a tiger cub lying near the tracks close to Bhaura river between Polapatthar and Dhodhra Mohar railway stations, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Mohan Meena said.

He said the male cub aged less than a year.

''It was possible that the cub was crossing the railway track along with its mother. Its mother might have gone ahead while the cub got stuck on the track,'' he said.

The Satpura Tiger Reserve is located very close to the site of the incident.

He said the cub might have ventured out of the forest in search of water.

''Prima facie, the tiger cub died after being hit by a train,'' the CCF said, adding the viscera will be sent to laboratories in Sagar and Jabalpur for examination.

Sniffer dogs have been called from the Satpura Tiger Reserve to pick the trail, he added.

