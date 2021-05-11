Left Menu

Army's Ladakh Scout regiment to hold recruitment drive in June

PTI | Leh | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Army's Ladakh Scout Regiment will hold a fortnight-long recruitment drive in the Union Territory of Ladakh next month, officials said on Tuesday.

The drive will be held at different venues in both Leh and Kargil districts from June 5 to 18, the officials said.

They said the drive will be conducted following COVID-19 protocols and any changes in date and venue due to the pandemic will be intimidated through advertisement.

According to a notice, the recruitment rally for candidates of Nubra and Changthang will be held on June 5-6 at Mutup Stadium Partapur-Nyoma, followed by a rally for candidates of Leh and Buddhists from Doda at Ladakh Scouts Regiment Centre on June 9-10.

For candidates from Kargil, Drass and Zanskar, the recruitment rally for the trade of Soldier General Duty would be held on June 17-18 at Helipad Ground Kargil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

