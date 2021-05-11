No offers yet from member states to take migrants from Italy, EU says

The European Commission has not received any offers from member states yet to accept migrants from Italy after hundreds of people arrived by boat on the southern island of Lampedusa at the weekend, a spokesman said.

"So far, we have had contacts with several member states. Until now we haven't received any specific pledge as regards, for example, relocation," a spokesman for the EU Commission told a news conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, the EU's home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson called on member states to show solidarity with Italy and support the relocation of migrants.

