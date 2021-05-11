Left Menu

Seminar on 'Social Infrastructure Financing and use of Digital Technologies' to be held on May 13

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and the New Development Bank (NDB) will jointly organise a virtual seminar on "Social Infrastructure Financing and use of Digital Technologies" on May 13, as part of the Economic and Financial Cooperation Agenda under the Indian BRICS Chairship, 2021, said the Finance Ministry on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and the New Development Bank (NDB) will jointly organise a virtual seminar on "Social Infrastructure Financing and use of Digital Technologies" on May 13, as part of the Economic and Financial Cooperation Agenda under the Indian BRICS Chairship, 2021, said the Finance Ministry on Tuesday. The seminar will engage high-level participants from both public and private sector and will focus on the key issues surrounding social infrastructure financing and the use of Digital Technologies in the 21st century.

During panel discussions and two thematic sessions, various topics such as the importance of investing in social infrastructure to promote sustainable development, steps for tackling the challenges related to social infrastructure financing and ways to de-risk the projects to enhance private sector participation, shall be deliberated, the ministry said. According to the ministry, other topics include the value of integrating digital technology into social infrastructure to enhance delivery of health and education in the post-COVID-19 recovery; and exploring the range of viable models and instruments for financing social infrastructure in the BRICS countries.

The ministry further stated that the COVID-19 Pandemic has reinforced the importance of investing in social infrastructure and underpinned the importance of leveraging digital technologies in both advanced and emerging economies. The challenges faced, are common to all, especially to the BRICS nations. There is a great potential in building sustainable mechanism to chart the way forward and share the common benefits associated with social, economic and digital development, it said.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs will make the inaugural address, followed by address by Mr. Marcos Troyjo, President NDB. The keynote speech will be delivered by Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, Director of the Center for Sustainable Development, Columbia University. (ANI)

