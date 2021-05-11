Jaipur: Murder accused shot dead

A murder accused was shot dead in the Virat Nagar area of Jaipur district, police said on Tuesday. Seven to eight people barged into the house of 40-year-old Tejaram Gurjar while he was sleeping on the roof. They hit his wife and opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured, ASP Ramkishore Kaswan said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet injuries. Tejaram was allegedly involved in the murder of one Ashok, whose brother Ramesh shot him dead along with his accomplices to take revenge, the ASP said.

The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)