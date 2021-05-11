Jaipur: Murder accused shot dead
Tejaram was allegedly involved in the murder of one Ashok, whose brother Ramesh shot him dead along with his accomplices to take revenge, the ASP said.The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 15:59 IST
A murder accused was shot dead in the Virat Nagar area of Jaipur district, police said on Tuesday. Seven to eight people barged into the house of 40-year-old Tejaram Gurjar while he was sleeping on the roof. They hit his wife and opened fire at him, leaving him critically injured, ASP Ramkishore Kaswan said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to the bullet injuries. Tejaram was allegedly involved in the murder of one Ashok, whose brother Ramesh shot him dead along with his accomplices to take revenge, the ASP said.
The body has been handed over to family members after a post-mortem and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kaswan
- Tejaram Gurjar
- Virat Nagar
- Tejaram
- Jaipur
- ASP Ramkishore
- Ashok
- Ramesh
ALSO READ
Waiting for daily oxygen supply, says Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital
Oxygen shortage issue: Delhi govt created a mess, Jaipur Golden Hospital tells High Court
Rajasthan govt should open up state-run hospitals in Jaipur for COVID-19 treatment: BJP
Family members create ruckus at Jaipur hospital after four COVID-19 patients pass away
Doctors at Jaipur hospital allege discrimination