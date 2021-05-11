Left Menu

Time for change, says PM Johnson setting out his agenda for Britain

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:14 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday his government had an "historic opportunity" to change Britain in a written introduction to the Queen's Speech which sets out his agenda to tackle inequality and "level up" the country.

"The crisis has in no way diminished the government's ambition or appetite for change," he said in the written introduction to his legislative agenda for the next year.

"We have been given a historic opportunity to change things for the better, level up opportunities across the whole of the United Kingdom and address the problems that have constrained us far too often before."

