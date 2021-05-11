DAG fundraiser sale collects Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief care

The week-long DAG fundraiser sale of artworks concluded within 36 hours, raising Rs 1 crore in support of the charity institutions working towards Covid-19 relief in India, announced the organisers on Tuesday.

Notably, 46 out of the 51 art works were sold within the first five hours of the sale itself. The proceeds from the 'Hope for Humanity Fundraiser Sale' will be shared equally between Sood Charity Foundation, Hemkunt Foundation and Khalsa Aid India to benefit their on-ground efforts providing urgent humanitarian aid during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

''This Fundraiser Sale has been overwhelming in terms of the astounding response we have got, having sold all 51 works within 36 hours, raising a total of Rs. 1 crore, which will be donated in its entirety. We take this moment to thank our patrons for their support and wish that our 'Hope for Humanity Fundraiser Sale' becomes a beacon to help overcome the worst exigencies of this pandemic by empowering Covid warriors, saving lives and restoring livelihoods with dignity and grace,'' said Ashish Anand, CEO and MD at DAG.

The selected artworks in the sale spanned different periods, movements, genres and mediums. In order to raise the maximum amount of funds, the gallery had also reduced the price of the selected artworks -- with the price bands ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

The gallery had hosted a similar fundraising sale during the first wave of the pandemic as well, through which it donated Rs 1.8 crore to different charities to benefit their COVID-19 relief initiatives.

