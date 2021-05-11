Left Menu

2 brothers arrested for allegedly manhandling Delhi Police ASI

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty assistant police sub-inspector who had to pull out his service revolver in self-defence, officials said Tuesday. They said the incident happened at the Kalyanpuri Central Market on Sunday when ASI Devender and constable Manoj were on patrol duty and asked the two brothers riding a motorbike to show their document which they allegedly could not.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:33 IST
2 brothers arrested for allegedly manhandling Delhi Police ASI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty assistant police sub-inspector who had to pull out his service revolver in self-defense, officials said Tuesday. They said the incident happened at the Kalyanpuri Central Market on Sunday when ASI Devender and constable Manoj were on patrol duty and asked the two brothers riding a motorbike to show their document which they allegedly could not.

The two accused then started arguing with the police, but constable Manoj seized their motorcycle and deposited it at the police station, a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, the accused called their accomplices and they started manhandling and assaulting Devender who was still in the market when Manoj went to park the seized motorcycle. Some of them also threw stones at the ASI who sustained an injury in his right hand, the officer said.

The officer said the ASI pulled out his service revolver to save himself from the assailants. There was no misuse of the service weapon which was taken out in self-defense, police claimed. Police said the main assailants have been identified as Mosin (24) and his brother Mehboob (32), residents of Gazipur Dairy Farm. Other accused are yet to be identified, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act was registered against them on Sunday, they said. While the two accused brothers have been arrested in the case. further investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.The question, in ...

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021