2 brothers arrested for allegedly manhandling Delhi Police ASI

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly manhandling an on-duty assistant police sub-inspector who had to pull out his service revolver in self-defense, officials said Tuesday. They said the incident happened at the Kalyanpuri Central Market on Sunday when ASI Devender and constable Manoj were on patrol duty and asked the two brothers riding a motorbike to show their document which they allegedly could not.

The two accused then started arguing with the police, but constable Manoj seized their motorcycle and deposited it at the police station, a senior police officer said. Meanwhile, the accused called their accomplices and they started manhandling and assaulting Devender who was still in the market when Manoj went to park the seized motorcycle. Some of them also threw stones at the ASI who sustained an injury in his right hand, the officer said.

The officer said the ASI pulled out his service revolver to save himself from the assailants. There was no misuse of the service weapon which was taken out in self-defense, police claimed. Police said the main assailants have been identified as Mosin (24) and his brother Mehboob (32), residents of Gazipur Dairy Farm. Other accused are yet to be identified, police said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act was registered against them on Sunday, they said. While the two accused brothers have been arrested in the case. further investigation is underway, they added.

