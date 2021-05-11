Left Menu

Delhi: 12,481 fresh COVID-19 infections, 347 deaths in last 24 hrs, positivity rate drops below 18 per cent

With lockdown in place, Delhi continues to witness a dip in new coronavirus cases with only fresh 12,481 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 12, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:43 IST
Delhi: 12,481 fresh COVID-19 infections, 347 deaths in last 24 hrs, positivity rate drops below 18 per cent
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With lockdown in place, Delhi continues to witness a dip in new coronavirus cases with only fresh 12,481 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 12, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Tuesday. The positivity rate also came down to 17.76 per cent, which is the lowest since April 14 this year when it was 15.92. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city logged 13,583 discharges and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload in national capital mounted to 13,48,699 including 83,809 active cases and 12,44,880 total discharges/recoveries. The total death toll touched 20,010 including the new deaths. The cumulative case fatality rate is at 1.48 per cent.

A total of 70,276 tests including 54,619 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 15,6579 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, 1,40,963 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 93,746 received their first dose and 47217 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 40,18,363.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted that COVID-19 cases are witnessing a dip in Delhi, so is the second wave and asserted that the lockdown was successful. "Corona cases are going down in Delhi, so is the second wave. With your cooperation lockdown was successful. We have increased the number of Oxygen beds in the past few days," he said.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent over the last few days. He added that till the positivity rate reaches below 5 per cent and the caseload goes below 3,000 to 4,000 cases per day, citizens can't be at ease. Meanwhile on Sunday, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown till May 17. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surging COVID-19 infections.

In the fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro services have also been suspended from Monday and marriage ceremonies in all public places have been prohibited. As per the latest guideline, marriages have only been permitted in court or at home with a maximum of 20 peoples' participation.

Possession of e-pass for movement in the national capital for essential services remains in place. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.The question, in ...

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021