Delhi: 12,481 fresh COVID-19 infections, 347 deaths in last 24 hrs, positivity rate drops below 18 per cent

With lockdown in place, Delhi continues to witness a dip in new coronavirus cases with only fresh 12,481 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest since April 12, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Tuesday. The positivity rate also came down to 17.76 per cent, which is the lowest since April 14 this year when it was 15.92. On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city logged 13,583 discharges and 347 deaths in the last 24 hours. The cumulative caseload in national capital mounted to 13,48,699 including 83,809 active cases and 12,44,880 total discharges/recoveries. The total death toll touched 20,010 including the new deaths. The cumulative case fatality rate is at 1.48 per cent.

A total of 70,276 tests including 54,619 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 15,6579 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, 1,40,963 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Out of these, 93,746 received their first dose and 47217 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 40,18,363.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted that COVID-19 cases are witnessing a dip in Delhi, so is the second wave and asserted that the lockdown was successful. "Corona cases are going down in Delhi, so is the second wave. With your cooperation lockdown was successful. We have increased the number of Oxygen beds in the past few days," he said.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 36 per cent to 19 per cent over the last few days. He added that till the positivity rate reaches below 5 per cent and the caseload goes below 3,000 to 4,000 cases per day, citizens can't be at ease. Meanwhile on Sunday, to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government has extended the lockdown till May 17. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surging COVID-19 infections.

In the fresh guidelines issued by the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro services have also been suspended from Monday and marriage ceremonies in all public places have been prohibited. As per the latest guideline, marriages have only been permitted in court or at home with a maximum of 20 peoples' participation.

Possession of e-pass for movement in the national capital for essential services remains in place. (ANI)

