Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its border

Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its borderReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:46 IST
Russia still has around 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the head of Ukraine's state security service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov said on Tuesday.
Russia announced a withdrawal of forces from near Ukraine's border last month after a standoff that alarmed the West. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that a significant number of Russian forces were still there.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
