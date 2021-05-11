Israeli strike targets Gaza apartment building
Palestinian health officials said a woman and her 19-year-old disabled son were killed. The fate of the Hamas commander was not immediately known.Since Monday, Gaza militants have also fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel.The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:52 IST
An Israeli airstrike has hit another high-rise building in the middle of Gaza City.
Local media reported that Tuesday's airstrike killed an unknown number of militants inside.
But the airstrike in the middle-class Rimal neighborhood sent terrified residents of the building into the streets. They included screaming women and children, some of whom were barefoot.
Earlier Tuesday, Israel hit a high-rise where it said a Hamas commander was hiding. Palestinian health officials said a woman and her 19-year-old disabled son were killed. The fate of the Hamas commander was not immediately known.
Since Monday, Gaza militants have also fired hundreds of rockets toward Israel.
The escalation in the conflict was sparked by weeks of tensions in contested Jerusalem.
