HMIF to supply oxygen, med equipment to COVID-19-hit states

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of the automaker, will commence this week an initiative ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen and related equipment to states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative is part of a company's CSR project 'Back-to-life' which has been accelerated from procurement to delivery, thereby meeting the critical need of the hour and supporting affected patients to quickly transition from despair to normalcy, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

HMIF has expedited the purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to ensure a speedy turnaround in providing assistance to government hospitals, it added.

“The ongoing crisis affects each and every one of us. As a community, as a nation, and as humanity, we are all in it together..To ensure we help societies and communities tide over this crisis, we are doing everything in our capacity to provide immediate relief,'' HMIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer SS Kim said.

Lifesaving medical Oxygen and equipment are currently in absolute demand while their suppliers, as well as supply chains, are seemingly stretched thin, he added.

''Despite this challenge, we relentlessly strived to ensure the procurement and immediate delivery of these precious lifesaving medical equipment to highly affected states and cities in India,'' Kim noted.

As part of the aid, the automaker said it will deliver 700 oxygen concentrators, 10 high flow oxygen (HFO) plants, 200 high flow nasal oxygen (HFNO) machines, and 225 BiPap ventilator machines to the most affected states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)