Left Menu

Maharashtra govt considering holding off COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group due to shortage of doses, says Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state government is considering holding off the COVID vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to shortage of vaccine doses.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 16:59 IST
Maharashtra govt considering holding off COVID vaccination for 18-44 age group due to shortage of doses, says Tope
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state government is considering holding off the COVID vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to shortage of vaccine doses. The vaccine doses currently available with the state will instead be used to vaccinate people of 45 years and above as administering the second jab of these people is a priority, he said.

Speaking to media persons, Rajesh Tope said, "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we are considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that will be used for 45 years and above group now. Administering the second dose is a priority." "Mucormycosis patients will be treated for free under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. Over 2,000 cases have been reported and 8 people have died of this infection in the state so far. We are making special wards for these patients," he said.

The state health minister said that the decision over extension of lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken in the cabinet meeting tomorrow. Earlier on May 7 (Friday), while addressing a press conference, Rajesh Tope had requested the central government to provide more COVID vaccine doses to the state, indicating that he would be forced to shift the vaccine allocation to 45 years and above due to the COVID vaccine deficit.

"Almost 4 lakh people of 45 years and above are waiting for their second dose. There is no supply of Covaxin and if we don't get the supply, we have to transfer vaccines allotted to 18-44 years to 45 years and above age group," said the health minister. In Maharashtra, the third phase of the vaccination drive nominally commenced on May 1 even after a shortage of vaccine doses in order to mark Maharashtra Day's celebration.

The state government has promised to provide free vaccines to those between the age group 18-44 years so as to combat the second wave of COVID-19. As per the official data, Maharashtra has 593150 active COVID-19 cases. 24,920 new cases and 549 related deaths were reported in the state over the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.The question, in ...

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...

ABC renews medical-drama 'Grey's Anatomy' for Season 18 with Ellen Pompeo

The fans of much-loved medical drama Greys Anatomy now have a reason to rejoice as ABC has announced that the show will be renewed at least through Season 18, with star Ellen Pompeo extending her contract to continue playing Dr Meredith Gre...

ACC, Ambuja Cement accelerate decarbonisation agenda

Ambuja Cement and ACC - both operating companies of leading global building material and solutions organisation LafargeHolcim - said on Tuesday they have collectively accelerated their decarbonisation agenda. The aim is to generate clean an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021