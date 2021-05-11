Newborn girl found abandoned in Nagpur

A newborn girl was found abandoned in Koradi area here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The infant was lying on a cement platform surrounded by bushes and was noticed by passers-by around 7 am, said a police officer.

Upon alerted, police rushed to the spot and took her to a hospital where doctors declared her to be healthy.

Police are checking CCTV footage in the area to find out who abandoned the infant, the officer said.

