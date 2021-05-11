Nigerian drug racketeer's accomplice held in Uttarakhand

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a partner of Nigerian drug racketeer Mustafa Tiger from Uttarakhand, an official said on Tuesday.

Tiger, who used to operate a drug syndicate in Goa, was arrested by the NCB on May 1 from a hotel, he said.

NCB sleuths were on the trail of Bhupendra Negi since his name cropped up during Tiger's interrogation, the official said.

Negi will be produced before a court in Goa on Wednesday, the official added.

