Fake sanitiser unit busted in Agra, 2 held

Fake sanitiser unit busted in Agra, 2 heldPTI | Agra | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:22 IST
A fake sanitiser manufacturing unit was busted here and two people running it were arrested, police said on Tuesday.
A joint team of COVID anti-black marketing squad and SWAT team raided the factory in Katra Wazir Khan area of the Itmad-ud-Daulah locality and seized 2,500 litres of fake sanitiser, they said.
Police also confiscated cleaning products like hand wash, toilet cleaner, dish wash, glass cleaner and floor cleaner from the factory.
Agra Superintendent of Police (SP) Botre Rohan Pramod said a complaint regarding the factory was received on the helpline number generated to control the black marketing of the COVID drugs, oxygen cylinders and other items.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Botre Rohan Pramod
- COVID
- Katra Wazir Khan
- fake sanitiser
- SWAT
ALSO READ
Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India to help in COVID crisis
China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 13 a day earlier
COVID: Hollywood singer sends video message to Biden to help India
Ashwin takes break from IPL to support family in fight against COVID-19
WB polls: Pm Modi urges people to exercise their franchise, follow COVID-19 protocol