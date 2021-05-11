Breach of trust complaint against talent management firm
A social media influencer on Tuesday filed a private complaint for alleged breach of trust against a talent management firm whose founders include musicianA R Rahman.
Shadab Khan, the complainant, has accused MyQyuki, the firm, of not paying him dues to the tune ofover Rs 1.90 lakh as his share of advertising revenue from his YouTube videos.
The complaint was filed before the Bandra magistrate court by Khan's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh. The court has yet to hold any hearing.
According to Khan, his YouTube channel got `monetised' because of its popularity. Monetisation is a process through which a person earns a share in advertising revenue from his/her YouTube channel.
To facilitate this, Khan hired MyQyuki which also agreed to edit and upload his videos.
However, he has not yet received his share of monetisation as part of the deal, the complaint alleged.
It sought the court's direction to the police to register an FIR under IPC sections 379 (theft), 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).
