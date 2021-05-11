Left Menu

Chinese arrested for attacking Indian-origin woman in Singapore for not wearing mask

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:43 IST
Chinese arrested for attacking Indian-origin woman in Singapore for not wearing mask
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singapore police have arrested a 30-year-old Chinese man for allegedly assaulting an Indian-origin woman and subjecting her to racial slurs for not wearing a mask while she was brisk walking last week.

The man was arrested "for public nuisance, uttering words with intent to wound the racial feelings of others and voluntarily causing hurt," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) was quoted as saying by the Channel News Asia on Tuesday.

The woman was walking along a walkway at Choa Chu Kang Drive at about 8.45am on Friday when she was confronted by a Chinese couple who told her to wear her mask properly as a safety measure, police said.

"She purportedly got into a verbal exchange with the man. The man allegedly uttered an offensive racial remark and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground," the police said.

The couple then left the scene and the 55-year-old woman, identified as Hindocha Nita Vishnubhai, a private tutor, was assisted by a member of the public.

Investigations into the incident are on, police said.

If found guilty of public nuisance, the man could be jailed for up to three months, fined up to SGD 2,000 (USD 1,509), or both.

For uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the racial feelings of any person, the punishment is an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

The offence for voluntarily causing hurt carries an imprisonment term of up to three years, a fine of up to SGD 5,000 (USD 3,773), or both.

''The police take a serious view of such acts that have the potential to damage racial harmony in Singapore,'' it said.

''Any person who makes remarks or takes action that can cause ill-will and hostility between the different races will be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with the law,'' the Channel quoted the police as saying.

In response to the incident, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam earlier today told parliament that Singapore will fail if the country allows racism and xenophobia to become prevalent.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other ministers have also condemned the attack on the woman who was brisk walking, one of the exercises for which wearing a face mask is exempted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim reports 8 COVID deaths, 241 new cases

Sikkim on Tuesday registered eight COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total number of deaths due to the disease to 177, an official said.The states caseload also went up to 10,165 after 241 people tested pos...

Paytm Foundation donates oxygen generation plant, 100 concentrators to Gujarat

To meet the rising oxygen demand for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Paytm Foundation has donated 100 oxygen concentrators along with an oxygen generation plant to Gujarat.While the plant will be set up at the main civil hospital in...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use.The question, in ...

Nothing aims to capture earphone mkt with maiden product launch in June

Nothing, a new consumer technology venture by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, on Tuesday, said it will launch its first product in June this year.The London-based company - which is backed by Indian entrepreneur Kunal Shah - will launch its Ea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021