Left Menu

Centre, States should expeditious implement second wave of Covid-19 Advisory: NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Tuesday emphasized that the Centre and States need to put their acts together in order to meet the response by setting up universally functional COVID-19 dashboards for real time information in the public domain on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, critical care medicines and devices.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 17:46 IST
Centre, States should expeditious implement second wave of Covid-19 Advisory: NHRC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Tuesday emphasized that the Centre and States need to put their acts together in order to meet the response by setting up universally functional COVID-19 dashboards for real time information in the public domain on the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, critical care medicines and devices. It has also asked for setting up 24X7 functional toll-free helplines and fixing the prices of Covid treatment resources.

The Commission, appreciating and taking a note of the ground realities and challenges, as also reported in the media, related to the management of the second wave of Covid -19, has recommended to the Centre and States, through its 2.0 Covid Advisory, that they need to take immediate action against those hoarding and black-marketing essential medicines, oxygen cylinders and critical care devices. It has also asked them to ramp up the production, transportation and distribution of essential resources. The Commission has sought action taken report within four weeks on the recommendations contained in its Advisory 2.0, already sent to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Chief Secretaries of all States and Union Territories by the Secretary-General, NHRC on 4th May 2021.

Some of the other important recommendations in the 2.0 Advisory are: Any COVID-19 patient who approaches any public health facility should receive the treatment free of cost;

Functional and effective Help-Desks should be set up in all public and private hospitals for preliminary check-up; There should be universal coverage and non-discriminatory pricing of COVID vaccines in all health facilities of the country, and if feasible, vaccination should be made free for everyone irrespective of private or public health establishment along with adequate testing facilities for Covid-19 and timely reports;

Management of crematoriums and burial grounds should be improved, using electric crematorium and App based interventions to be promoted among stakeholders; The protection of Rights of COVID warriors engaged should be ensured and the body of a deceased Covid patient should be treated with dignity and handed over to the family ensuring all Covid protocols;

Practical time restrictions should be imposed for buying essential commodities during lockdowns. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG's Verratti doubt for Euros after knee injury

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a right knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, casting doubt over his participation at the European Championship. The 28-year-old, wh...

IFFCO Kisan sells 1 lakh tonne of cattle feed worth Rs 160 cr in FY21

Fertiliser major IFFCOs arm IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold one lakh tonnes of cattle feed worth Rs 160 crore in financial year 2020-21 and is considering setting up its own plant to meet the rising demand.IFFCO Kisan Sa...

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy diagnosed with tibial periostitis

Real Madrids full-back Ferland Mendy on Tuesday was diagnosed with tibial periostitis and as a result, he is expected to miss the remaining La Liga matches for the side. Real Madrid are currently in the second place in the La Liga points ta...

West Bengal reports record 20,136 new COVID-19 cases, 132 more deaths: Health Department.

West Bengal reports record 20,136 new COVID-19 cases, 132 more deaths Health Department....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021