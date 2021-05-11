Left Menu

Former UK PM Cameron had extensive contact with senior ministers over Greensill
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron repeatedly contacted senior ministers over a four-month period in 2020 to lobby for the now-failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital, according to documents published on Tuesday.

The communications included texts, WhatsApp messages and telephone calls to finance minister Rishi Sunak, cabinet office minister Michael Gove and health minister Matt Hancock, documents provided by Cameron to parliament's Treasury Committee showed.

Cameron has denied breaking any code of conduct or government rules and the government has repeatedly said the outcome of his discussions on Greensill's proposals for access to a COVID-19 loan scheme were not taken up.

