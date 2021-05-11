APMDC donates Rs 100 cr to CMRF for covid containment measures

Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) towards the COVID-19 containment measures.

About Rs 90 crore from District Mineral Fund and Rs 10 crore from APMDC was donated to CMRF, the state government said in a statement. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by Mines and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and APMDC Vice Chairman and MD VG Venkat Reddy.

