Left Menu

APMDC donates Rs 100 cr to CMRF for covid containment measures

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:25 IST
APMDC donates Rs 100 cr to CMRF for covid containment measures

Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 100 crore to the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) towards the COVID-19 containment measures.

About Rs 90 crore from District Mineral Fund and Rs 10 crore from APMDC was donated to CMRF, the state government said in a statement. The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by Mines and Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi and APMDC Vice Chairman and MD VG Venkat Reddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Union launched a lawsuit against AstraZeneca that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The companys lawyer said the lawsuit was not needed ...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty snap 4-session rally amid global selloff HDFC twins weigh Mumbai Equity benchmarks nursed losses on Tuesday after four days of gains, largely in tandem w...

Soccer-PSG's Verratti doubt for Euros after knee injury

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a right knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, casting doubt over his participation at the European Championship. The 28-year-old, wh...

IFFCO Kisan sells 1 lakh tonne of cattle feed worth Rs 160 cr in FY21

Fertiliser major IFFCOs arm IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd on Tuesday said it has sold one lakh tonnes of cattle feed worth Rs 160 crore in financial year 2020-21 and is considering setting up its own plant to meet the rising demand.IFFCO Kisan Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021