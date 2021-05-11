Left Menu

AstraZeneca shareholders narrowly approve CEO pay package

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:36 IST
AstraZeneca investors on Tuesday approved Chief Executive Pascal Soriot's pay package proposal by a narrow margin, after advisory groups said the rewards were excessive.

At an annual meeting of shareholders, 60.19% of votes were cast by shareholders in favour of approving Soriot's pay proposal, which takes his maximum annual bonus for 2021 to 2.5 times his base salary, up from twice his salary and makes him eligible to long-term share awards worth up to 6.5 times his salary, up from 5.5 times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

