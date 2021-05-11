Left Menu

Israel says an Islamic Jihad commander killed

The military said other senior militants in the organisation were also killed in the same strike.Islamic Jihad confirmed the three killed in an airstrike in an apartment in Gaza City were senior members of its armed wing.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:38 IST
Israel says an Islamic Jihad commander killed

The Israeli military says it has assassinated a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza on Tuesday.

It said the militant was the head of the Islamic Jihad's rocket unit and identified him as Samih al-Mamluk. The military said other senior militants in the organisation were also killed in the same strike.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the three killed in an airstrike in an apartment in Gaza City were senior members of its armed wing. The militant group vowed retaliation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

