Israel says an Islamic Jihad commander killed
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:38 IST
The Israeli military says it has assassinated a senior commander of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza on Tuesday.
It said the militant was the head of the Islamic Jihad's rocket unit and identified him as Samih al-Mamluk. The military said other senior militants in the organisation were also killed in the same strike.
Islamic Jihad confirmed the three killed in an airstrike in an apartment in Gaza City were senior members of its armed wing. The militant group vowed retaliation.
