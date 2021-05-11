Left Menu

LG's relief package for COVID-hit families inadequate: J&K Cong

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:43 IST
LG's relief package for COVID-hit families inadequate: J&K Cong

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) termed as “inadequate” the relief measures announced by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday and demanded inclusion of other “deserving sections” in the package.

The party also demanded upgradation of healthcare facilities in hospitals, especially in Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals and peripheral hospitals to check the high mortality rate due to the novel infection.

“We welcome certain relief measures announced by the Lt Governor for the families of the Covid victims and other poor sections. However, the same is inadequate and there is a need to include other deserving sections in the relief package,” the JKPCC said in a statement here.

It said the party welcomes certain initiatives taken by the government like pension to senior citizens who lost their bread earners to the pandemic but feels the two monthly relief to labourers at Rs 1,000 per month is meager and should be enhanced to Rs 6,000 per month.

The party asked the government to extend financial assistance to roadside vendors, small traders, transport operators including helpers as well other non registered labourers in the package.

“All other daily bread earners should be identified and given financial assistance till lockdown is over to manage meals to their families,” the party said.

It also stressed for further strengthening of the overall health and medicare facilities with engagement of required manpower and removing the shortcomings in the logistics in all hospitals to save lives in view of high mortality among COVID-infected patients in Jammu hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, referring to a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Union launched a lawsuit against AstraZeneca that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The companys lawyer said the lawsuit was not needed ...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty snap 4-session rally amid global selloff HDFC twins weigh Mumbai Equity benchmarks nursed losses on Tuesday after four days of gains, largely in tandem w...

Soccer-PSG's Verratti doubt for Euros after knee injury

Paris St Germain midfielder Marco Verratti faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a right knee injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday, casting doubt over his participation at the European Championship. The 28-year-old, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021