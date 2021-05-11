Left Menu

BJP leader held in Ratlam for 'black marketing' of oxygen flow meters, released on bail

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested Rajesh Maheshwari, a BJP leader and the manager of Maheshwari Medical Agency, in connection with "black marketing of oxygen flow meters" amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the state. He was later released on bail.

ANI | Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:49 IST
SHO Ayub Khan, Manak Chowk police station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested Rajesh Maheshwari, a BJP leader and the manager of Maheshwari Medical Agency, in connection with "black marketing of oxygen flow meters" amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the state. He was later released on bail. According to the police, the BJP leader was caught red-handed in Ratlam for selling oxygen flow meters at a rate as high as Rs 4000.

"We got info that manager of Maheshwari Medical Agency, Rajesh Maheshwari is doing black market of oxygen flow meters. In the market, the amount of this oxygen flow meter is Rs 600 to 700 but he is selling it at Rs 4000," said SHO Ayub Khan, Manak Chowk police station. A team of police officials was put together after they received information about the black marketing of the medical equipment. One of the police officials from the team was sent to procure an oxygen flow meter from the accused as a customer. However, after a lot of negotiations stating that there is very little stock and it is available in the market at exorbitant prices, he settled the deal at Rs 4000, and that is how we caught him red-handed and raided his medical agency, the police official told the media persons.

After he was arrested, the accused was released on bail. The police have sealed his shop and recovered seven oxygen flow meters. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

