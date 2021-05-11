Gang-rape accused escapes from Nagpur hospital, arrested

A gang-rape accused lodged in Nagpur's Central Jail escaped from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, but was later nabbed, police said on Tuesday.

The undertrial prisoner, Krishna Dongre (27), escaped on late Monday night from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC&H), where he was admitted for treatment of tuberculosis, the police said.

Within eight hours of his escape, police nabbed the accused from the Bhavani Nagar area of the city, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Akshay Shinde said Dongre, a resident of Rana Pratap Nagar, is an accused in the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Sitabuldi area here in 2017.

A total of 10 persons were arrested by the police in the case and Dongre was named the prime accused. Since then, he has been lodged in the Central Jail here.

Dongre was admitted to the TB ward of GMC&H on May 4, the police said.

On Monday at around 9.45 pm, Dongre, while going to answer natures call, pushed down constable Nilkanth Iwnate, who was accompanying him, and fled, they said.

Iwnate alerted the police control room immediately.

The police swung into action and a team led by sub- inspector Sharad Shipne arrested Dongre, who was hiding in the house of his relative, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)