Netanyahu says Israel stepping up Gaza strikes

Israel will step up its Gaza strikes, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday after a surge in cross-border Palestinian rocket launches killed two women in a southern city.

"At the conclusion of a situational assessment, it was decided that both the might of the attacks and the frequency of the attacks will be increased," he said in video statement. (Writing by Dan Williams)

