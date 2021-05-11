Left Menu

BJP MLA alleges vaccine scam in Mumbai, demands audit of all COVID-19 jabs

Alleging that there a "big vaccine scam popping up" in Mumabi, BJP MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha, has demanded a thorough investigation in the matter and said every COVID vaccine administered to residents of the city should be audited.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST
Alleging that there a "big vaccine scam popping up" in Mumabi, BJP MLA from Mulund, Mihir Kotecha, has demanded a thorough investigation in the matter and said every COVID vaccine administered to residents of the city should be audited. Kotecha told ANI that a woman approached him for getting a provisional certificate for vaccination despite not taking her first dose. He said she was unsure if she would get the first jab again and sought a probe.

The MLA had also made a tweet earlier seeking an audit into the vaccination in the city. "A Lady from Mulund got an appointment for her first dose at BMC's Vikhroli centre. She couldn't go, shockingly she received her vaccine certificate in the evening. I demand Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai Commissioner conduct a thorough audit of the vaccine," he said.

Kotecha also told ANI that after his tweet he received information from people that they also received vaccine certificates without jabs. "After my tweet, I have received at least 8 to 10 responses from people telling me that they also received vaccine certificates without getting their jabs. This smells like a big vaccine scam, a thorough probe should be done in the matter. Every vaccine administered to Mumbaikars should be audited," he said.

"Any officer of Bombay Municipal Corporation found guilty should be terminated. If I don't get a satisfactory reply from BMC Commissioner within two days, then I will write to Maharashtra Chief Minister and Health Minister," BJP leader added. (ANI)

