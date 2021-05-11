Left Menu

U.S. waives environmental rule to ease fuel supplies in Mid Atlantic -EPA

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST
U.S. environmental regulators issued an emergency fuel waiver on Tuesday to help alleviate any shortages in reformulated gasoline in the Mid-Atlantic after the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The Environmental Protection Agency said the rule waiver would continue through May 18 for fuel sold in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

