U.S. waives environmental rule to ease fuel supplies in Mid Atlantic -EPA

U.S. waives environmental rule to ease fuel supplies in Mid Atlantic -EPAReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST
U.S. environmental regulators issued an emergency fuel waiver on Tuesday to help alleviate any shortages in reformulated gasoline in the Mid-Atlantic after the Colonial Pipeline attack.
The Environmental Protection Agency said the rule waiver would continue through May 18 for fuel sold in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
