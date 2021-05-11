Left Menu

Oxygen concentrator case: 'Khan Chacha' owner Navneet Kalra fails to get protection from arrest

A Delhi Court on Tuesday refused to give any interim relief from arrest to businessman Navneet Kalra for the second time in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case. The court was hearing the arguments on the issue of jurisdiction on the anticipatory bail petition filed by the businessman in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his upscale restaurants, including Khan Chacha in Khan Market.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:03 IST
Oxygen concentrator case: 'Khan Chacha' owner Navneet Kalra fails to get protection from arrest

A Delhi Court on Tuesday refused to give any interim relief from arrest to businessman Navneet Kalra for the second time in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case. Additional Sessions Judge Sumit Dass also placed his anticipatory bail before the District and Sessions Judge which will now decide which court will hear the plea on Wednesday. “Bail application placed before the District Judge South East at 10 am tomorrow; they will send it to the concerned court. There is no interim relief or any sort of protection to the accused yet,” the judge remarked. The court was hearing the arguments on the issue of jurisdiction on the anticipatory bail petition filed by the businessman in connection with the seizure of oxygen concentrators from his upscale restaurants, including 'Khan Chacha' in Khan Market. During the course of proceedings, Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava said that since the matter was transferred to the Crime Branch after registration of FIR, the court has no jurisdiction to hear the matter. “On May 7, the court had the power but now since the case has been transferred, it has no jurisdiction over the matter,” Shrivastava apprised the judge. However, advocate Vineet Malhotra, representing the accused, told the court that on May 7, the case was registered at Lodhi Colony Police Station and hence the court has the jurisdiction over the matter, despite the investigation being transferred later. “Just because it was transferred, they cannot take away the jurisdiction of this court. The court cannot be bound to their action,” Malhotra said. The court on Monday had directed the investigating officer of the case to be present in court today along with a copy of the reply to Kalra's pre-arrest bail.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra and it is suspected that he has left Delhi along with his family. These concentrators are the crucial medical equipment used for COVID-19 management.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for black-marketing of Remdesivir in northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Chaman Gupta, 22, a B.Com student and a resident of Khaira village, while h...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, referring to a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Union launched a lawsuit against AstraZeneca that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The companys lawyer said the lawsuit was not needed ...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty snap 4-session rally amid global selloff HDFC twins weigh Mumbai Equity benchmarks nursed losses on Tuesday after four days of gains, largely in tandem w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021