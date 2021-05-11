Left Menu

UK police begin search for possible victim of late serial killer Fred West

West took his own life in 1995 after confessing to 12 murders while his wife Rosemary was convicted later that year of killing 10 girls and young women, with most of their victims chopped up and buried in their home in Gloucester which became known as "The House of Horrors". Fred West, a builder, was also linked to a 13th victim, teenage waitress Mary Bastholm who vanished in 1968, but her body has never been found.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:11 IST
UK police begin search for possible victim of late serial killer Fred West

British police said on Tuesday they would carry out a search at a cafe in western England after finding evidence that the body of a suspected victim of Fred West, one of the country's most notorious serial killers, might be located there. West took his own life in 1995 after confessing to 12 murders while his wife Rosemary was convicted later that year of killing 10 girls and young women, with most of their victims chopped up and buried in their home in Gloucester which became known as "The House of Horrors".

Fred West, a builder, was also linked to a 13th victim, teenage waitress Mary Bastholm who vanished in 1968, but her body has never been found. Gloucestershire Police said they had launched an investigation at The Clean Plate cafe in the city after a production company filming a documentary there found possible evidence a body could be buried within the property.

"On the basis of the information provided to us, we consider this to be new and potentially important evidence in the case of Mary Bastholm, however further detailed assessments will take place over the following few days to determine the extent of excavation needed," said Assistant Chief Constable Craig Holden. Police said Bastholm had previously been linked to West and there was suspicion he was involved in her death.

The Wests, whose murders spanned from the 1960s until at least 1987, subjected their victims to brutal sex attacks before killing them. Among those who Rosemary West was convicted of murdering were her 16-year-old daughter Heather and her eight-year-old stepdaughter Charmaine. The "House of Horrors" - 25, Cromwell Street - was later bulldozed by the local authority with all the bricks ground to dust.

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two arrested for black-marketing of Remdesivir in northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Chaman Gupta, 22, a B.Com student and a resident of Khaira village, while h...

'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter users

Billionaire Elon Musk and cryptocurrency aficionado on Tuesday asked httpsbit.ly33xrDHR his 54 million followers on Twitter Do you want Tesla to accept Doge, referring to a digital currency worth roughly 48 cents with no real world use. The...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Union launched a lawsuit against AstraZeneca that could lead to financial sanctions for the company which the EU alleges has breached a supply contract for COVID-19 vaccines. The companys lawyer said the lawsuit was not needed ...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty snap 4-session rally amid global selloff HDFC twins weigh Mumbai Equity benchmarks nursed losses on Tuesday after four days of gains, largely in tandem w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021