Two arrested for black-marketing of Remdesivir in northwest Delhi

Two men were arrested for allegedly indulging in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections in northwest Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The accused were identified as Chaman Gupta, (22), a B.Com student and a resident of Khaira village, while his associate Neeraj (31), a resident of Mohan Garden, was working in a jewellery shop but got unemployed during lockdown, they said.

The police said that on May 8, Head Constable Arvind received an information about a man indulging in selling of Remdesivir injection at high rates in Delhi's Najafgarh area. ''To verify the information, a dedicated team was constituted and a trap was laid down at Khaira Mod. Around 8:30 pm, they noticed that two persons carrying polythene bags were coming towards Khaira Mod. After verification of information, HC Arvind and Ravinder apprehended them,'' said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Four Remdesivir injections were recovered from the possession of the accused persons, he said.

''During interrogation, it was revealed that both the accused were unemployed and both indulged in black-marketing of Remdesivir injections. They sold each injection at Rs 15,000,'' the DCP said. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Essential Commodities Act and the Epidemic Disease Act against the accused, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

