Andhra Pradesh: Y S Pratap Reddy held in connection with May 8 limestone mine explosion that left 10 dead

YS Pratap Reddy, kin of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was on Tuesday arrested in connection with the gelatin sticks explosion at a limestone mine that left 10 persons dead on May 8, police said.

Pratap Reddy, who operates mines in Pulivendula, Simhadripuram, and other places in the Kadapa district, held the license for gelatin sticks and it was from him that the load was taken to the limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli, they said.

No safety measures were taken while transporting the gelatin sticks because of which the explosion happened, Kadapa district Superintendent of Police K Anburajan said.

A case has been registered against Pratap Reddy in this regard, he said.

The limestone mine operators C Nageswara Reddy and his manager were also arrested in the case.

Investigation into the case is continuing.

