Left Menu

Explosives case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze dismissed from service

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:37 IST
Explosives case: Mumbai cop Sachin Waze dismissed from service
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, arrested by the NIA in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, was on Tuesday dismissed from police service, an official said.

The order terminating Waze's service was issued by Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale, said a spokesperson of the city police.

A 1990-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Waze, also known as an ''encounter cop'', was earlier suspended after his arrest by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the SUV-cum-murder case on March 13.

''API Sachin Hindurao Waze has been dismissed from police service. The order has been issued today under Provision of 311(2)(B) Constitution of India by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai,'' a top official said.

Waze was reinstated in the Mumbai police in June 2020 after being suspended for 16 years in a case related to the alleged custodial death of a bomb blast accused.

Post-reinstatement, he was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of the crime branch and handling high-profile cases, including the fake TRP case, fake social media followers case, the DC car finance scam, and the Ambani security scare case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Port held by Changchun but still move into pole position

Shanghai Port moved to the top of Group B of the Chinese Super League on Tuesday despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Changchun Yatai in Suzhou.Ivan Lekos side were unable to find a way past Changchuns defence but the point earned moves them...

COVID-19: TN logs 29,272 new cases, 298 deaths: CM appeals to public to donate to fight pandemic

Chennai, May 11 PTI Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 29,272 fresh COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far, pushing the caseload to 14,38,509 while 298 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 16,178.According to a medical bu...

U.S. fuel supplies tighten as pipeline outage drags on

Supplies of gasoline tightened further in parts of the United States on Tuesday as the nations biggest fuel pipeline was shut down for a fifth day after an attack by hackers, raising concerns about price spikes ahead of the Memorial Day hol...

Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision on Kashmir: Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would not hold talks with India until New Delhi reverses its decision of scrapping the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021