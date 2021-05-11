Left Menu

Guj: Night curfew, other restrictions extended till May 18 in 36 cities

The Gujarat government on Tuesday extended night curfew and other restrictions in 36 cities in the state for another week in view of the coronavirus pandemic.The curfew between 8 pm to 6 am in 36 cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, imposed on May 6, will be in force till May 18, said a government release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The curfew between 8 pm to 6 am in 36 cities including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara, imposed on May 6, will be in force till May 18, said a government release. Originally it was to last till May 12.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani after a meeting of the government's core group on the pandemic.

During the day, the shops selling essential things including medicines, milk and vegetables will be allowed to remain open in these 36 cities.

Vegetable and fruit markets, grocery shops, tiffin services, bakeries, takeaway counters at hotels and restaurants, petrol, and CNG pumps can also remain open.

Newspaper distribution, telecom services, security services, postal services, transport, and e-commerce services are allowed. Factories can continue to run and construction activities can go on.

Educational institutions, auditoriums, theatres, malls, community halls, water parks, commercial complexes, spas, gyms, gardens, swimming pools, beauty parlors will remain closed.

As in the previous week, there will be a total ban on all kinds of religious, political or social gatherings across the state.

While religious places will remain shut for the public between May 12 and 18, sports complexes and stadiums can remain open without spectators, said the release.

