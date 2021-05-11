Russia expels one Romanian diplomat

Russia has decided to expel a Romanian deputy military attache in response to Romania's earlier decision to expel one Russian diplomat, Moscow's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Romania said in late April it would expel the deputy military attache at the Russian embassy for activities incompatible with his diplomatic status. It gave no further reason for the order.

Seven other former Soviet bloc countries in Central and Eastern Europe, all of them members of the European Union and the Western defence alliance NATO, have expelled Russian diplomats in April, triggering reciprocal measures by Moscow.

