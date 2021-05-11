Left Menu

Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Tabar reach New Mangalore Port with oxygen & critical medical supplies

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:58 IST
A day after INS Kolkata brought 27 tonnes of oxygen and other essential material for COVID-19 treatment from Qatar and Kuwait, two more Indian Naval ships, Kochi and Tabar, reached New Mangalore Port on Tuesday with critical supplies including 100 tonnes of oxygen, a defence official said.

''Stepping up the Covid operation 'Samudra Setu II, two more Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Tabar reached New Mangalore Port on May 11 with critical medical stores.'' ''Both the ships, with cumulative consignment of 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in five containers and 1,200 Oxygen cylinders, have departed Kuwait for India on May 6,'' a defence spokesperson said.

The shipment was handed over to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd authorities for further necessary action, he added.

The Navy has also chipped in the COVID battle in a big way and bringing necessary medical materials from the neighbouring countries as well.

Karnataka has put forth a demand of about 1,200 tonnes of oxygen in the wake of surging COVID cases.

There are close to six lakh active cases in the state.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

