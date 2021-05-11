Left Menu

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:05 IST
MP: Medical shop owner caught selling oximeter in black

A local BJP functionary who owns a medical shop was caught by the police while allegedly selling a pulse oximeter at an inflated rate here in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajesh Maheshwari is an office-bearer of the district BJP unit's traders' cell and also runs a medical store in Ratlam, his party said.

He is a joint coordinator of the BJPs traders' cell, Ratlam district BJP president Rajendra Singh Lunera said, adding they are gathering information about his alleged act.

Acting on a tip-off, cops on Monday night caught Maheshwari selling a particular brands pulse oximeter for Rs 4,000 as against its actual market price of Rs 700 to 800 to a person at his medical shop, Ratlam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Tiwari said.

Pulse oximeters, used by COVID-10 patients, are in high demand during the pandemic.

On questioning, Maheshwari claimed he himself had purchased the device for Rs 3,500 but had no documents to support his claim, Tiwari said.

He had also removed the printed price of the product, the SP said.

Cops then searched his shop and found six packs of oximeters with Rs 2,250 price printed on them, the police officer said.

Maheshwari was later booked under relevant sections of the IPC, including 420 (cheating), Tiwari said, adding further investigations were on.

We are collecting information about Maheshwaris act and will inform the state leadership about it soon, Lunera said.

In another incident, cops on Monday seized oxygen cylinders from the residence of one Kuldeep Bhatt in an industrial area here on a tip-off that they are being sold at higher rates, Tiwari said.

Police seized two filled and one empty oxygen cylinders from the residence of Bhatt, who managed to escape from the spot, the SP said.

