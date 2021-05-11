Left Menu

Five inmates who escaped Rewari jail arrested

The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested five of the 13 prisoners who had escaped from a Rewari jail, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive jail inmates in the state. They were kept in a special section of the Rewari jail and had escaped from there on Saturday night.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:05 IST
The Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested five of the 13 prisoners who had escaped from a Rewari jail, a dedicated facility for COVID-19 positive jail inmates in the state. They were kept in a special section of the Rewari jail and had escaped from there on Saturday night. ''The Haryana Police has arrested five COVID-positive prisoners, who had escaped from the Rewari Jail on the intervening night of May 8 and 9,'' a spokesperson of the state police said in a statement here.

He said those arrested have been identified as Naveen Sharma, alias Golu; Ajit, alias Neta; Rajesh, alias Kalia; Ashish; and Abhishek.

Immediately after the incident, several teams of the Haryana Police launched a search operation to nab the prisoners.

Efforts are on to nab the other inmates, the spokesperson said.

As many as 493 COVID-positive prisoners from different parts of the state are lodged in the special section of the Rewari jail, which is in the final stages of construction, Rewari's Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jorwal had earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

